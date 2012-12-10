FDA Warns Not To Feed Certain Nature’s Deli Chicken Jerky Dog Treats To Pets

The FDA is warning consumers not to feed their pets certain Nature’s Deli Chicken Jerky Dog Treats packaged and distributed by Kasel Associates Industries Inc., (Kasel) of Denver, Colorado, because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella. The company has declined to perform a voluntary recall at this time. The company recalled one lot of its Nature’s Deli Chicken Jerky Dog Treats on October 2, 2012. However that recall did not extend to the lot code covered by this warning.

In November 2012, a retail sample of Nature’s Deli Chicken Jerky Dog Treats lot code BESTBY061913DEN taken by the Colorado Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella.

The product is sold in 3.0 lb. packages labeled as Nature’s Deli Chicken Jerky Dog Treats. The product is packaged in flexible plastic which is yellow, blue, green and red, with black and white print writing. The packaging also has a digital photo of a dog on the front panel, and transparent sections to view the product inside. Lot code BESTBY061913DEN is located on the reverse side of the packaging in the transparent section immediately following the term “All American Dog.” The affected products are sold at Costco stores in the Denver, Colo., area. Costco is working with FDA and has removed all of the affected products from its shelves. The company will also contact customers who may have purchased the product to provide additional instructions.

In September 2012, the Colorado Department of Agriculture tested a retail sample of a Kasel dog treat product and detected a positive finding for Salmonella. An FDA follow-up inspection at the firm found certain finished dog treat products and 34 out of 72 environmental samples positive for Salmonella.

Pet treats produced and distributed by Kasel that have been recalled to date are as follows:

Kasel Associated Industries Recalls Boots & Barkley Roasted American Pig Ears And Boots & Barkley American Variety Pack Dog Treats Because of Possible Salmonella Health Risk

Kasel Associated Industries Recalls Nature's Deli Chicken Jerky Dog Treats Because of Possible Salmonella Health Risk [limited to lot code BEST BY 091913 DEN]

Kasel Associated Industries Recalls Boots & Barkley American Beef Bully sticks Because of Possible Salmonella Health Risk

Salmonella can affect both humans and animals. People handling dry pet treats can be infected with Salmonella, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the treats or any surfaces exposed to these products. Consumers should dispose of these products in a safe manner by securing them in a covered trash receptacle.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella may experience some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Although rare, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments including arterial infections, endocarditis (inflammation of the lining of the heart), arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their health care provider immediately.

Pets with Salmonella infections may become lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets may experience only a decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected, but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed any of the affected product or is experiencing any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately.

This advisory is not associated with an ongoing investigation of reported illnesses in dogs and consumption of chicken jerky treats. The Kasel products in question are made in the United States.