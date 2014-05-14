Work It Out Wednesday: 8 Steps To Being A Positive Person

We all want to think positive. No one wants to be that person that people run away from. We all want to love lives that can be reflective of what we wish to do in our lives. Joy, happiness, and forward thinking should be your mantra.

If we are creatures of a loving God why would we choose to be miserable and spread it? Sounds to me like a pretty basic question.

There is a way that you can change that. Here are 8 steps to being positive that you can apply today.

Surround yourself with successful and positive people. It’s amazing how the influence of others can impact and affect our own personal energy. Avoid negative people who will ultimately tear down any progress you make. Think of a positive affirmation and repeat it often. Positive affirmations can produce amazing results in your thought process. For example, if you write that you’re always depressed then your affirmation could be, “I am happy I am in control. I have dozens of friends who sign their notes “Be Love”. It’s positive an affirmational. Avoid negative thinking. Once you begin using positive affirmations in your daily routine, avoiding negative thinking is just as important Set goals – this is very important step that will help you to be successful in changing your negativity to a more positive outlook. When you set realistic goals it will help you to keep focused. Be thankful. When you appreciate all the positive things you have in your life no matter how small it is will help you to successfully get rid of negativity Positive information. Read and listen to positive learning material. This will really help to change your attitude to one that is more positive. Once you begin removing nonsense from your life, things change. 2. Positive environment. Place yourself in a positive environment. If your environment is cluttered and disorganized spend the time to get organized it will.

Tell me how it works out for you.

I challenge you today to try one of things on this list.